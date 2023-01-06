Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jesaja 59 , Spinnennetz-Strahlungswaffen
10 views
channel image
Coronam
Published Yesterday |

Jesaja 59:4-6 4 Keiner bringt gerechte Klagen vor, / keiner hält ehrlich Gericht. Man stützt sich auf Nichtiges / und redet Haltloses; man geht schwanger mit Unheil / und gebiert Verderben. 5 Schlangeneier brüten sie aus / und weben Spinnengewebe. Wer von ihren Eiern isst, stirbt; / zerdrückt man eines, fährt eine Natter heraus. 6 Ihre Fäden taugen nicht zu Gewändern, / man kann sich nicht bedecken mit dem, was sie erzeugen. Ihre Taten sind Taten des Unheils, / Gewalttat ist in ihren Händen Dr Barry Trower http://www.oymradio.com/images/barrie... musik https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R28Be...

Keywords
jesajaspinnennetzstrahlungswaffen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket