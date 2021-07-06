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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Whitney Webb Covid19 Vaccines Connecting The Dots The Devil is in the Details
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303 views • July 06, 2021
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Whitney Webb Covid19 Vaccines Connecting The Dots The Devil is in the Details
Truth Comes to Light
https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Reiner-Fuellmich-with-Whitney-Webb:4
This video is a segment of the 59th session of the Corona Investigative Committee which was live-streamed to YouTube on July 2, 2021. It has since been removed by YouTube censors.
Main website for Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee at Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Share anonymous information with the Corona Investigative Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
Truth Comes to Light
https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/Reiner-Fuellmich-with-Whitney-Webb:4
This video is a segment of the 59th session of the Corona Investigative Committee which was live-streamed to YouTube on July 2, 2021. It has since been removed by YouTube censors.
Main website for Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Corona Investigative Committee at Telegram: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Share anonymous information with the Corona Investigative Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
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