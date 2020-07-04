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My Unmasked Rant
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41 views • July 04, 2020
Happy "Independence" Day! This video is my opinion on the mask mandates occurring nationwide plus my experience dealing with the masked people.
I also give my opinion on a possible attack today and urge everyone to stay safe.
Subscribe to me:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/miilennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
I also give my opinion on a possible attack today and urge everyone to stay safe.
Subscribe to me:
LBRY: https://www.lbry.tv/@MikeyTheMillennial:d
Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/millennialmikey
GoyimTV: https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1196249026/MillennialMikey
Follow me on social media:
Minds: https://www.minds.com/millennialmikey
Gab: https://gab.com/miilennialmikey
MeWe: https://www.mewe.com/i/mikeysomersall1
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