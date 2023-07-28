Servants of Christ





July 27, 2023





Message from Our Lady to Luz de Maria on April 2nd





Our Lady: In this Purification Humanity will receive the result of its deeds, REPENT! Do not wait





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78bY-ZQnq18