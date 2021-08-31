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Passes Revoked And Resignations Begin! Don't Forget About Food! Evening Report 08-31-2021
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580 views • August 31, 2021
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Israel will revoke peoples green passes after 6 months of getting injected unless people submit to their boosters. The FDA is seeing 2 of their top vaccine people step down at a time we would think they would want to stay seeing the lives they are saving (sarcasm). Meanwhile the created food and water crisis is heating up across the country and the world and the time to prepare is getting to the end as we approach winter!
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Article Links:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/israel-green-pass-covid-19-booster-shots-vaccinated-become-unvaccinated/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/08/senior-fda-leaders-stepping-down.html
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Voices.php/2021/08/27/america-out-of-food-out
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/australiannewsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Freedomroo-Israel-Reopens-to-Its-Fully-Vaccinated-Green-Pass.jpg?resize=1024%2C536&;ssl=1
Israel will revoke peoples green passes after 6 months of getting injected unless people submit to their boosters. The FDA is seeing 2 of their top vaccine people step down at a time we would think they would want to stay seeing the lives they are saving (sarcasm). Meanwhile the created food and water crisis is heating up across the country and the world and the time to prepare is getting to the end as we approach winter!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/israel-green-pass-covid-19-booster-shots-vaccinated-become-unvaccinated/
https://humansarefree.com/2021/08/senior-fda-leaders-stepping-down.html
http://www.thepeoplesvoice.org/TPV3/Voices.php/2021/08/27/america-out-of-food-out
Thumbnail Link:
https://i1.wp.com/australiannewsreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Freedomroo-Israel-Reopens-to-Its-Fully-Vaccinated-Green-Pass.jpg?resize=1024%2C536&;ssl=1
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