01/07/2023 3C culture, which originated from Mr. Miles Guo, the NFSC must build it and pass it on. 3C culture is an innovative system that will constantly find, screen, and shape good people to become true elites.
01/07/2023 3C文化源于郭文贵先生，新中国联邦人要建造、传承这种文化，并将其不断地发散出去。它是一个动态的体制，不断地寻找、筛选、塑造好人，成为人类的精英和奇才。
