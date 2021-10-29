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OZONE THERAPY MIRACLE MEDICINE
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381 views • October 29, 2021
This documentary never aired on television! Ozone therapy is LEGAL but its been supressed by big pharma by preventing it being advertised on television or published in magazines, since ozone therapy can CURE many diseases and replace many pharmaceutical drugs, But ozone therapy is used by celebrities, Royalty like the British Queen, athletes visit OzoneDoctor.com for more details
LOOK AT THE 100 BENEFITS
1. Improved circulation
2. Cell energizer
3. Vitality booster
4. Immune enhancer
5. Skin purifier
6. Oxygenates haemoglobinhemoglobin
7. Neutralizes acid
8. Liver cleanser
9. Kills parasites
10. Combats chronic fatigue syndrome
11. Corrects dizziness
12. Blood purifier
13. Relieves muscle aches
14. Builds muscle
15. Combats depression
16. Neutralizes stomach acid
17. Overcomes weakness
18. Corrects memory loss
19. Enhances immune system
20. Fights bronchial problems
21. Prevents tumors
22. Decomposes plague
23. Increases cellular vitality
24. Boosts energy
25. Fights flu
26. Releases tension
27. Burns fat
28. Protects against stroke
29. Kills virus
30. Blood booster
31. Speeds healing
32. Improves digestion
33. Clears out brain fog
34. Cleans mucus
35. Kills candida
36. Improves heart function
37. Fights infection
38. Prevents sudden heart attack
39. Kills bacteria
40. Relieves angina
41. Heightens alertness
42. Prevents colds
43. Stops cancer cells
44. Neutralizes chronic hostility
45. Calms nerves
46. Speeds recovery
47. Oxidizes poisons
48. Breaks up cholesterol
49. Eliminates lactic acid
50. Speeds athletic recovery
51. Improves mental quickness
52. Strengthens immune system
53. Improves vitamin uptake
54. Kills Candida
55. Improves mineral absorption
56. Destroys harmful microorganisms
57. Oxidizes morbific material
58. Balances acid/alkaline
59. Decreases stress
60. Improves amino acid utilization
61. Improves brain function
62. Oxygenates pancreas
63. Kills bad colon bacteria
64. Ignites carbohydrates
65. Help supplements to work better
66. Burns off excess sugar
67. Enhances mood
68. Purifies liver
69. Oxygenates spleen
70. Improves mental stability
71. Speeds up faulty metabolism
72. Clears out dirty fluids
73. Detoxifies the lymph system
74. Prevents degenerate diseases
75. Prevents premature aging
76. Prevents irregular heartbeat
77. Prevents gangrene
78. Prevents peripheral vascular disease
79. Fights herpes
80. Kills worms
81. Fights emphysema
82. Prevents angina pain
83. Prevents shingles
84. Prevents fever blister
85. Prevents asthma
86. Prevents lymes disease
87. Fights parasitic infection
88. Fights fibermayalgia
89. Prevents epsein barr
90. Prevents cluster headaches
91. Prevents cardiac arrhythmias
92. Disburses heavy metal toxicity
93. Prevents allergies
94. Neutralizes environmental toxicity
95. Prevents Alzheimer’s
96. Prevents constipation
97. Prevents nerve related diseases
98. Prevents gastro intestinal disorders
99. Prevent ms
100.Detoxifies every cell in the body
LOOK AT THE 100 BENEFITS
1. Improved circulation
2. Cell energizer
3. Vitality booster
4. Immune enhancer
5. Skin purifier
6. Oxygenates haemoglobinhemoglobin
7. Neutralizes acid
8. Liver cleanser
9. Kills parasites
10. Combats chronic fatigue syndrome
11. Corrects dizziness
12. Blood purifier
13. Relieves muscle aches
14. Builds muscle
15. Combats depression
16. Neutralizes stomach acid
17. Overcomes weakness
18. Corrects memory loss
19. Enhances immune system
20. Fights bronchial problems
21. Prevents tumors
22. Decomposes plague
23. Increases cellular vitality
24. Boosts energy
25. Fights flu
26. Releases tension
27. Burns fat
28. Protects against stroke
29. Kills virus
30. Blood booster
31. Speeds healing
32. Improves digestion
33. Clears out brain fog
34. Cleans mucus
35. Kills candida
36. Improves heart function
37. Fights infection
38. Prevents sudden heart attack
39. Kills bacteria
40. Relieves angina
41. Heightens alertness
42. Prevents colds
43. Stops cancer cells
44. Neutralizes chronic hostility
45. Calms nerves
46. Speeds recovery
47. Oxidizes poisons
48. Breaks up cholesterol
49. Eliminates lactic acid
50. Speeds athletic recovery
51. Improves mental quickness
52. Strengthens immune system
53. Improves vitamin uptake
54. Kills Candida
55. Improves mineral absorption
56. Destroys harmful microorganisms
57. Oxidizes morbific material
58. Balances acid/alkaline
59. Decreases stress
60. Improves amino acid utilization
61. Improves brain function
62. Oxygenates pancreas
63. Kills bad colon bacteria
64. Ignites carbohydrates
65. Help supplements to work better
66. Burns off excess sugar
67. Enhances mood
68. Purifies liver
69. Oxygenates spleen
70. Improves mental stability
71. Speeds up faulty metabolism
72. Clears out dirty fluids
73. Detoxifies the lymph system
74. Prevents degenerate diseases
75. Prevents premature aging
76. Prevents irregular heartbeat
77. Prevents gangrene
78. Prevents peripheral vascular disease
79. Fights herpes
80. Kills worms
81. Fights emphysema
82. Prevents angina pain
83. Prevents shingles
84. Prevents fever blister
85. Prevents asthma
86. Prevents lymes disease
87. Fights parasitic infection
88. Fights fibermayalgia
89. Prevents epsein barr
90. Prevents cluster headaches
91. Prevents cardiac arrhythmias
92. Disburses heavy metal toxicity
93. Prevents allergies
94. Neutralizes environmental toxicity
95. Prevents Alzheimer’s
96. Prevents constipation
97. Prevents nerve related diseases
98. Prevents gastro intestinal disorders
99. Prevent ms
100.Detoxifies every cell in the body
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