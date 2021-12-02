© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maximum Global Bombshell: Judge Orders Pfizer, FDA to Release Documents – First Doc Dump Says Thousands Killed by Shot in First Month! – FULL SHOW 12/1/21
Follow
5
Share
Report
481 views • December 02, 2021
Watch & share this BOMBSHELL broadcast of The Alex Jones Show that breaks down newly released Pfizer documents saying THOUSANDS of people were killed by the jab in the first month! Meanwhile, elite super predators Barack Obama and Anthony Fauci visit elementary schools overseeing the injection of helpless children with Pfizer's GMO gene therapy. There can no longer be any doubt! A criminal consortium of mega-corporations have launched a planetary depopulation operation under the guise of COVID-19!
The Cyber Week Mega Blowout Sale is now LIVE! Save up to 60% with double Patriot Points & FREE shipping on our hottest items NOW!
The Cyber Week Mega Blowout Sale is now LIVE! Save up to 60% with double Patriot Points & FREE shipping on our hottest items NOW!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.