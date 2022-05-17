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CPS Targets Conservative Councilman Martial Arts Injury Ends in Child Abduction
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1 view • May 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Could CPS' trafficking scheme be the world's most-kept secret since Epstein's Island? The Stew Peters Show welcomes Councilman David Oh to discuss his horrific experiences with CPS and how they tried to take his child for a sports injury!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14zjrt-cps-targets-conservative-councilman-martial-arts-injury-ends-in-child-abduc.html
Could CPS' trafficking scheme be the world's most-kept secret since Epstein's Island? The Stew Peters Show welcomes Councilman David Oh to discuss his horrific experiences with CPS and how they tried to take his child for a sports injury!
Watch this segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14zjrt-cps-targets-conservative-councilman-martial-arts-injury-ends-in-child-abduc.html
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