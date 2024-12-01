BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Introduction
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Dr.Paolo Investigates
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 4 months ago

The intensity of UAP "gentle" presence is up, especially around airports

Links:


Uncle "Clif" explains... in a roundabout way.. (as usual)

https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/trump-fucks-up


tHE 13TH Warrior

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120657/


La Guardia "cylinder"

https://youtu.be/8wVw5ByNb9c


NY "orb"... November 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrSkirKBA-Y


Pilot spots "orb" drone at Manchester Airport 27th November

https://x.com/PNWMPA/status/1861843806074876103


3x F15 chase "drone". 27th November at RAF lakenheath

https://youtu.be/dwVII8SsDas?t=229


Moscow Russia - Orb Constellation 19th November 2024

https://x.com/528vibes/status/1862525620065824936


Hertfordshire (UK) Swarm Orb Display 30th November 2024

https://x.com/ronin19217435/status/1862867093168734695


Brooklyn, New York Daytime "Saucer" November 30th 2024

https://www.reddit.com/r/UFOs/comments/1h3u1ag/ufo_sight_today_november_30_2024_in_new_york_city/

Keywords
ufodroneprobeflightvisitorsorbuap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy