An Introduction

The intensity of UAP "gentle" presence is up, especially around airports
Links:
Uncle "Clif" explains... in a roundabout way.. (as usual)
https://clifhigh.substack.com/p/trump-fucks-up
tHE 13TH Warrior
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0120657/
La Guardia "cylinder"
NY "orb"... November 2024
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrSkirKBA-Y
Pilot spots "orb" drone at Manchester Airport 27th November
https://x.com/PNWMPA/status/1861843806074876103
3x F15 chase "drone". 27th November at RAF lakenheath
https://youtu.be/dwVII8SsDas?t=229
Moscow Russia - Orb Constellation 19th November 2024
https://x.com/528vibes/status/1862525620065824936
Hertfordshire (UK) Swarm Orb Display 30th November 2024
https://x.com/ronin19217435/status/1862867093168734695
Brooklyn, New York Daytime "Saucer" November 30th 2024
https://www.reddit.com/r/UFOs/comments/1h3u1ag/ufo_sight_today_november_30_2024_in_new_york_city/