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Democratic #MeToo MAGIC Trick will END Andrew Cuomo's Career
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230 views • March 03, 2021
The #MeToo allegations against Andrew Cuomo are tremendously convenient for the Democratic Party, because the news media is finally reporting On the thousands of lives lost due to Cuomo's miss handling of the coronavirus epidemic, as well as the intentional cover up aimed at mitigating the fallout. The Democrats are essentially performing a magic trick by distracting the public with #metoo and looking like they are fair, when the only reason these women are surfacing is to hide the larger political albatross Which is Andy's total mishandling of the Covid situation and the resulting Deaths he created.
And the fact that his brother, Chris Cuomo, will not be reporting on his brother, deeming it a conflict of interest, is obviously very inconsistent with CNN and his brothers reporting of Andrew during the epidemic.
#AndrewCuomo #metoo #democrats
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And the fact that his brother, Chris Cuomo, will not be reporting on his brother, deeming it a conflict of interest, is obviously very inconsistent with CNN and his brothers reporting of Andrew during the epidemic.
#AndrewCuomo #metoo #democrats
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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