This Saint News 5/16/2021

This Saint News 5/16/2021Stay up on game! Real News. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!CNN gets look inside Arizona recountLeaked Audit Numbers Show Trump Carried Arizona by Over a Million Votes-Why is Nobody Doing Anything?HUGE: Citizens Group in Arizona Drops a MOAB – Sues State for 2018, 2019, and 2020 Elections That Were Not In Compliance with Arizona LawTrump hints that Arizona "recount" might catapult him back into White House (it won't)Regional emergency declaration issued over pipeline shut down after cyberattackBiden Terminates Trump Order that Kept China Out of America’s Power GridChina now emits more than rest of developed world combined: ChartNPR ripped for 'openly admitting' Big Tech interference in electionsScientists plan to drop the 14-day embryo rule, a key limit on stem cell researchMelinda Gates 'cautioned Bill about Jeffrey Epstein after she met the pedophile at his Manhattan mansion in 2013' and told him she 'wanted nothing more to do with him'UK Gov’t: We ‘Accidentally’ Sold 10,000 Children To Child TraffickersFact check: UK government did not admit to selling thousands of children to traffickersHobbs threatens more litigation over Senate auditRAS BEN HEAVENS ARE OPENPentagon watchdog opens new probe into military's handling of UFOsdaddyflirt.com