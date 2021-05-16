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This Saint News 5/16/2021
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10 views • May 17, 2021
This Saint News 5/16/2021
Stay up on game! Real News. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!
CNN gets look inside Arizona recount
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/05/14/look-into-arizona-recount-lah-ac360-dnt-vpx.cnn
Leaked Audit Numbers Show Trump Carried Arizona by Over a Million Votes-Why is Nobody Doing Anything?
https://sarahwestall.com/leaked-audit-numbers-show-trump-carried-arizona-by-over-a-million-votes-why-is-nobody-doing-anything/
HUGE: Citizens Group in Arizona Drops a MOAB – Sues State for 2018, 2019, and 2020 Elections That Were Not In Compliance with Arizona Law
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/huge-citizens-group-arizona-drops-moab-sues-state-2018-2019-2020-elections-not-compliance-arizona-law/
Trump hints that Arizona "recount" might catapult him back into White House (it won't)
https://www.salon.com/2021/05/03/trump-claims-arizona-recount-could-catapult-him-back-into-white-house-it-couldnt/
Regional emergency declaration issued over pipeline shut down after cyberattack
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/552564-white-house-declares-state-of-emergency-over-cyberattack-that-shut
Biden Terminates Trump Order that Kept China Out of America’s Power Grid
https://thenewamerican.com/biden-terminates-trump-order-that-kept-china-out-of-americas-power-grid/
China now emits more than rest of developed world combined: Chart
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy/china-emits-more-rest-of-developed-world-combined
NPR ripped for 'openly admitting' Big Tech interference in elections
https://www.foxnews.com/media/npr-ripped-for-openly-admitting-big-tech-interference-in-elections
Scientists plan to drop the 14-day embryo rule, a key limit on stem cell research
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/03/16/1020879/scientists-14-day-limit-stem-cell-human-embryo-research/
Melinda Gates 'cautioned Bill about Jeffrey Epstein after she met the pedophile at his Manhattan mansion in 2013' and told him she 'wanted nothing more to do with him'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9552613/Melinda-Gates-warned-Bill-association-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
UK Gov’t: We ‘Accidentally’ Sold 10,000 Children To Child Traffickers
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/07/23/uk-govt-we-accidentally-sold-10000-children-to-child-traffickers/
Fact check: UK government did not admit to selling thousands of children to traffickers
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-children-idUSKCN24G23M
Hobbs threatens more litigation over Senate audit
https://azcapitoltimes.com/news/2021/05/05/hobbs-threatens-more-litigation-over-senate-audit/
RAS BEN HEAVENS ARE OPEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o46oLHvok_g
Pentagon watchdog opens new probe into military's handling of UFOs
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/04/pentagon-inspector-general-military-ufo-485356
daddyflirt.com
Stay up on game! Real News. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!
CNN gets look inside Arizona recount
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2021/05/14/look-into-arizona-recount-lah-ac360-dnt-vpx.cnn
Leaked Audit Numbers Show Trump Carried Arizona by Over a Million Votes-Why is Nobody Doing Anything?
https://sarahwestall.com/leaked-audit-numbers-show-trump-carried-arizona-by-over-a-million-votes-why-is-nobody-doing-anything/
HUGE: Citizens Group in Arizona Drops a MOAB – Sues State for 2018, 2019, and 2020 Elections That Were Not In Compliance with Arizona Law
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/huge-citizens-group-arizona-drops-moab-sues-state-2018-2019-2020-elections-not-compliance-arizona-law/
Trump hints that Arizona "recount" might catapult him back into White House (it won't)
https://www.salon.com/2021/05/03/trump-claims-arizona-recount-could-catapult-him-back-into-white-house-it-couldnt/
Regional emergency declaration issued over pipeline shut down after cyberattack
https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/552564-white-house-declares-state-of-emergency-over-cyberattack-that-shut
Biden Terminates Trump Order that Kept China Out of America’s Power Grid
https://thenewamerican.com/biden-terminates-trump-order-that-kept-china-out-of-americas-power-grid/
China now emits more than rest of developed world combined: Chart
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/energy/china-emits-more-rest-of-developed-world-combined
NPR ripped for 'openly admitting' Big Tech interference in elections
https://www.foxnews.com/media/npr-ripped-for-openly-admitting-big-tech-interference-in-elections
Scientists plan to drop the 14-day embryo rule, a key limit on stem cell research
https://www.technologyreview.com/2021/03/16/1020879/scientists-14-day-limit-stem-cell-human-embryo-research/
Melinda Gates 'cautioned Bill about Jeffrey Epstein after she met the pedophile at his Manhattan mansion in 2013' and told him she 'wanted nothing more to do with him'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9552613/Melinda-Gates-warned-Bill-association-Jeffrey-Epstein.html
UK Gov’t: We ‘Accidentally’ Sold 10,000 Children To Child Traffickers
https://prepareforchange.net/2018/07/23/uk-govt-we-accidentally-sold-10000-children-to-child-traffickers/
Fact check: UK government did not admit to selling thousands of children to traffickers
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-children-idUSKCN24G23M
Hobbs threatens more litigation over Senate audit
https://azcapitoltimes.com/news/2021/05/05/hobbs-threatens-more-litigation-over-senate-audit/
RAS BEN HEAVENS ARE OPEN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o46oLHvok_g
Pentagon watchdog opens new probe into military's handling of UFOs
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/05/04/pentagon-inspector-general-military-ufo-485356
daddyflirt.com
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