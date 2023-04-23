The #Mrna 'Vaccine' Is A Bioweapon! It Literally Turns Your Body Into A Spike Protein Production Factory.The Spike Protein Is A Neurotoxin.It Binds To Ace2 Receptors, Crosses The Bbb Critical Thin

Mike Adams and Dr. Peter McCullough about the COVID-19 mRNA "vaccine" being classified as a bioweapon.If anyone knows what video this was taken from originally please Skype me: Prologic999
The original of the video as I found it (I made an edit of this screen recording):
[email protected] on Twitter:
The #mRNA “Vaccine” is a Bioweapon. It literally turns your body into a spike protein production factory. The SPIKE PROTEIN IS A NEUROTOXIN.
It binds to ACE2 Receptors, crosses the Blood Brain Barrier and invades every organ in your body including your Brain, Heart and Ovaries.
https://twitter.com/CriticalThoug14/status/1591058176639647747
