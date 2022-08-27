The vaxx awareness contract I had my mom sign in 2021

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In this contract of March 2021 I'd warned my mom about the dangers of this experimental mRna injection. Unfortunately all I got were accusations of being a conspiracy theorist. Sad but that was all part of their agenda 2030. People who now, even after all the growing numbers of SADS following the jab, still consider taking it, can be registered as a suicidedeath in my opinion.