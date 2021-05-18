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QFS Update and Review of Current Events 5/17/21 - Matthew 24
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170 views • May 18, 2021
I give an update the status of the Quantum Financial System as I see it and a review where we have come from and where I believe we are going in the not-to-distant future.
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