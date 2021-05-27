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Mirror: The MYSTERY of THREE (& the three headed DRAGON)
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10 views • May 27, 2021
He starts with listen to understand don't listen to respond. Believers are all on different levels of understanding. He explains how easy it is to get into blasphemy. He uses Scripture to show his understanding. Jesus has to be number one teacher. You have to spend more time with Him in the word. This teacher was part of the Oneness and part of the Trinitarian Churches on different occasions. Both were right but also wrong that needs to be understood. The three headed dragon is described in the later part. Stick with it to get a phenomenal message.
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