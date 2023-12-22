Olivet Discourse Study 2: Christ Calls the Religious Leaders Morons. Maybe We Should Listen to Him.

We continue in Matthew 23 in this study, in which the religious leaders are called morons by my Savior. Don’t blame me. He said it. Study yourself.





Also in this study:

- More warnings regarding religious leaders.

- Blind teachers! Blind guides!

- Why is there so much confusion about Hell?

- False teachers who can’t think

- Biblical oaths/ jury duty (something to think on)





My Study Tools and How I Study: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-bible-study-tools-for-the-original-meaning





Olivet Discourse Playlist: https://odysee.com/$/playlist/9e92a6943b07a77227c1af0ccbd7d8bcc3ea0e7f





Mind-Controlled Robotic Zombies playlist: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/Od6LpYwsNRDt/





Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/





Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/nontoxichome





Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1





We do not strive or debate. If you have a different belief, then that's fine! However please do consider how many hours (at a minimum) you have invested in independent research regarding said belief. Don't be lazy as your beliefs manifest in behavior!





Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):





Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69





EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc





Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629





Connect with US via our newsletter and website!





How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop





Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer