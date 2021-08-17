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AUSTRALIA NSW: CAMPS, DOOR TO DOOR ENFORCEMENT, SEWAGE COVID TESTING, NO FREEDOM AT 80% SPIKED RATE
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160 views • August 17, 2021
ANTHONY FAUCI WAS INSTALLED BY GERMAN BIG PHARMA AS USAS JOSEF MENGELE OVERSEEING USA GENOCIDE P2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VlK3a0eXTuul/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VlK3a0eXTuul/
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