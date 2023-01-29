Portable G.M.R.S. Ham Radio Repeater Survival Radio System Version 2

California G.M.R.S. Systems
Self contained radio repeater system. This repeater can be programmed for Ham or G.M.R.S. radio frequencies. 18ah Litiium Ion Battery with built in charge controller for extended or permanent installations.
I built this unit for a friend, it is greatly improved from the previous model that did not include a solar charge controller. Most parts are readily available from ebay and amazon. Expect to pay around $400. for the repeater itself. Total build cost is probably around $2,000. including coax and the antenna. (not including job box and job box components. ). The reason I chose UHF is because it can operate on Ham and G.M.R.S.
I would love your feedback, Please Like and Subscribe for more Radio Videos!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.