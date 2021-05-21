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HILARIOUS- This Biden VIDEO Is The Perfect Symbol Of His Administration
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191 views • May 21, 2021
Harrison And Rex Jones Discus the most recent Biden Gaffe, and compares it to the absurdity of what is happening in the nations.
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