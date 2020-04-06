Perfect LOVE Casts out FEAR; if you have Jesus, you Know Perfect LOVE!

Are you lukewarm? Be On Fire for His Glory! :) During this time, we can be the Light of Christ as never before! Folks are scared, frustrated, and feel helpless. We can tell them WHY we don't FEAR, why we are not ANXIOUS, and Where Our Help and Hope ARE. The harvest is plenty, but laborers are few...We can tell others about the fact that this world is fast fading away, and invite them into a relationship with The One who gives them Eternal Life and a Forever Home--Jesus!~ The harvest is plenty-folks need the truth--Come with me into the fields. Jesus said to bear fruit for Him is to glorify GOD. Be ON FIRE to GLORIFY GOD.