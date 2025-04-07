BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pop'n TwinBee - Rainbow Bell Adventures (1994, SNES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 views • 3 weeks ago

Pop'n TwinBee - Rainbow Bell Adventures is a platformer developed and published by Konami. It was only released in Europe and Japan.

On his quest to conquer the universe, Dr. Warmon steals the Rainbow Bell. Twinbee and his friends set out to bring it back.

The game is a spin-off to to the Twinbee series of shoot'em ups. Rainbow Bell Adventures is a platformer where you control either Twinbee, Winbee or Gwinbee. There are a lot of moves at your disposal. You can jump and also charge your jump for a rocket dash. Yoou can punch and also charge your punch. A charged punch can destroy certain walls and unleashes a powerful blast. Defeated enemies leave behind bells of various colours. Depending on the colour, you get a different effect or item. You can a laser pistol, a hammer, temporary invincibility, a satellite, a shield that can take one hit, a jump enhancement or health.

Keywords
platformersneskonami
