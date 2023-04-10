[Oct 28, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 13 (4.5K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba continue where they left off in Revelation 2, completing that chapter. They discuss the possibility of the return of the 7 Churches in the last days, the Jezebel spirit, the difference between taking Revelation literally versus symbolically, our new, glorified bodies, synchronicity in various mythologies, and the true name of Lucifer and more. Enjoy!
