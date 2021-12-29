DR JAMES THORP, Fetal Risk Whistleblower - THE DEATH RATE 25 FOLD IN 10 MONTHS



“They knew jab will kill people” – of course they knew, it was designed to kill





“Supporting this biological and chemical weapon disguised as a "vaccine" is being an accessory to murder and terrorism. The pharmaceutical companies who are ACTIVELY murdering people around the world with a biological and chemical weapon disguised as a vaccine are terrorist organizations. Domestic terrorists who are committing an act of war on the people of not only the U.S., but the world. Their weapon is not a bomb or a gun. It's a needle full of poison.I think this applies in any country but this is U.S. law.

This means that Pfizer and any other company producing what they call a "vaccine" that has killed over 20000 (as reported by THEIR numbers) are terrorist organizations and murderers who Fauci, the media, the doctors, the politicians who push the shot, the advertisers and anyone who promotes this shot ARE SUPPORTING.

SUPPORTING a terrorist organization is terrorism within itself. See 18 USC section 2331 DEFINITIONS (of terrorism) and 18 USC section 2381 TREASON.

They are accessories to murder. ALL of them are. They are giving aid and comfort to a terrorist organization who has committed acts of war on the American people. 20000 people is over 6 times the number of people who died in 9/11 and that's not even a drop in the bucket when it comes to the real death count on this biological/chemical weapon disguised as a vaccine. They have ALL committed treason and they should all face punishment for their crime.

18 U.S. Code § 2381 – Treason” - crackerwv