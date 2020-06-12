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They Don't Want Us Reading George Orwells Books. Animal Farm and 1984 unfit.
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23 views • June 12, 2020
Trying to log in some History before it gets wiped into the Mandela Effect. AKA Memory Hole. Learn everything you can now, there will soon be an EMF attack to erase all unwanted history.
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