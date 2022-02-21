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QUANTUM TECH & FREQUENCY REVERSING BLOOD ISSUES, BEFORE & AFTER IMAGES W/IAN MITCHELL, PHILIPP VHF
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214 views • February 21, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Learn more about Quantum Technology or Purchase your own Quantum Bloc @ https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ

Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philip Samor v Holtzendorff-Fehling rejoin the program to share their most recent studies showing the absolute incredible healing and cell rejuvenation results of their Quantum Tech Frequency technology. They explain the recent study and also explain the amazing promise this technology has to change the future of humanity. You can see more studies and learn more in the first video we did at https://sarahwestall.com/reversing-mrna-5g-damage-w-quantum-energy-frequency-scientists-ian-mitchell-philipp-samor/

Engage with others to learn more about this promising technology on the private Telegram group at https://t.me/joinchat/TjMZYFfr8z6OldU3DxpGsA

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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5gfrequencywifi4gsarah westallian mitchellquantum technologyblood clotbusiness game changers radioquantumtechphilip samorholtzendorff-fehling
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