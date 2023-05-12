Avocado Garlic Dressing

Easy salad dressing recipe from Chef Adam A. Graham
1 avocado - pitted
1 TB miso paste
1/2 C water
1/4 C olive oil
1/2 C yellow onion - diced
1/4 C lemon juice or apple cider vinegar
2 garlic cloves - peeled and minced
pink salt to taste
Prepare ingredients and place in high powered blender.
Blend smooth
