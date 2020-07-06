© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS CALVINISM BIBLICAL? THE ANSWER MAY SURPRISE YOU! (WITH GREG LAURIE)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • July 06, 2020
Pastor Greg Laurie
Is Calvinism Biblical or Not? Have you ever been distressed over Predestination and if God has chosen you to be saved? In this video, Greg Laurie discusses if people are predestined to hell or heaven, and tells us how to be certain we are in fact chosen by God to be saved and be counted into the ranks of the elect!
Thank you for watching, for more on Greg Laurie and to get daily devotions delivered right to your phone visit us at Harvest.org
Is Calvinism Biblical or Not? Have you ever been distressed over Predestination and if God has chosen you to be saved? In this video, Greg Laurie discusses if people are predestined to hell or heaven, and tells us how to be certain we are in fact chosen by God to be saved and be counted into the ranks of the elect!
Thank you for watching, for more on Greg Laurie and to get daily devotions delivered right to your phone visit us at Harvest.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.