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Haunted Videos 2
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43 views • November 12, 2019
Ghostly photos reveal more than you think. These photos are among the plethora of images seen on the internet, this is set one. Later using various photo programs fine layers of shading and lighting will be lifted from a selected few. Some of these photos have revealed other hidden images. Extracting these images are like extracting evp's but in photo or imagery form. I have named these as 'Paranormal Cold Cases', since there is more to the picture that you can see.
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