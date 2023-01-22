Create New Account
Lang lebe Europa 1 - Director's Cut (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published Yesterday |

Hier seht ihr den "Director's Cut" von "Lang lebe Europa" als längere Version.


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle: https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Musik:

(1) Adrian von Ziegler - Druidic Dreams (Celtic Fantasy Music)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2SURjzRU08

(2) Adrian von Ziegler - Part of the Pack (Celtic Music)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGNlAIEbtGw

(3) Peter Gundry - The Dragon Charmer (Remake) (Celtic Fantasy Music)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4recYOvjjDM


Links:

Originalversion: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Lang-lebe-Europa2022:3

Musikversion: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Wahrheit-und-menschlichkeit2022:b


Im Gedenken an Andreas, damit sein Werk nicht vergessen wird und weiteren Menschen hilft.

Keywords
moviecultureeuropediversitygermanypicturesdeutschlandslideshowftaoleurasienvielfalt

