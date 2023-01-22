Lang lebe Europa 1 - Director's Cut (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Hier seht ihr den "Director's Cut" von "Lang lebe Europa" als längere Version.
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle: https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
(1) Adrian von Ziegler - Druidic Dreams (Celtic Fantasy Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2SURjzRU08
(2) Adrian von Ziegler - Part of the Pack (Celtic Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGNlAIEbtGw
(3) Peter Gundry - The Dragon Charmer (Remake) (Celtic Fantasy Music)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4recYOvjjDM
Links:
Originalversion: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Lang-lebe-Europa2022:3
Musikversion: https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/Wahrheit-und-menschlichkeit2022:b
Im Gedenken an Andreas, damit sein Werk nicht vergessen wird und weiteren Menschen hilft.
