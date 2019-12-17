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The Lawfully enacted 13th Amendment that was hidden by those that usurped our nation in the 1860's, part 2
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71 views • December 17, 2019
The Titles of Nobility Act banned foreign agents from American Governance... and was absolutely enacted in 1819.
Alfred adask is speaking with https://www.facebook.com/william.j.wagener
Check this article also - https://www.monicaperezshow.com/tag/alfred-adask/
On the point of the above article I am of the thought that the Organic Governance's were couped in the 1860's and overthrown and that which followed has enslaved every American through sedition, treason and fraud. The Current US Corp is not a We the people government! Its a government of foreign agents that is asset stripping American and harvesting the American people.
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou
/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
http://usavsus.info/
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
Alfred adask is speaking with https://www.facebook.com/william.j.wagener
Check this article also - https://www.monicaperezshow.com/tag/alfred-adask/
On the point of the above article I am of the thought that the Organic Governance's were couped in the 1860's and overthrown and that which followed has enslaved every American through sedition, treason and fraud. The Current US Corp is not a We the people government! Its a government of foreign agents that is asset stripping American and harvesting the American people.
https://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/us-inc-achilles-heel
http://www.mediafire.com/folder/7wsyytt49v8ou
/IDP_1776Reloaded.org_Public_Resources_including_13thAmendment
http://usavsus.info/
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2019/12/trump-sign-executiove-order-showing-his-true-loyalties-are-to-rothschilds-created-israel-and-not-america-or-american-foundational-principles-like-free-speech-8652.html
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