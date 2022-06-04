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The Perfect Triangle #97 - 03 June 22- Guests: Jim Fetzer, Rebecca Carnes, George Hobbs
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141 views • June 04, 2022
SPECIAL EVENT! Frenemy Combatants! FETZER DEBATES CARNES LIVE! Professor Jim Fetzer debates former acolyte Journalist and Sandy Hook resident Rebecca Carnes over the Sandy Hook false flag. The Fact Hunter George Hobbs, David Scorpio & Giuseppe Vafanculo moderate. This is must viewing!
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