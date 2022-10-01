How to make Deep Fried Ice cream

When you watch this video you can see Isabelle and I making Deep Fried Ice Cream with 3 different types of Ice Cream, Also at the end of this video we test the Deep Fried Ice Cream. If you like this video please leave a like, subscribe to our channel, comment down below, please leave a donation at the following link if you can: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-to-newoaksfamilynursery If you donate thank you so much, even 5 dollars help us out a lot! Thank you so much for watching, God bless you all!
