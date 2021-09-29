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MORE ON THE BLACK EYED BABIES (PANDEMIC VACCINATED BABIES) FROM LA QUINTA COLUMNA
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705 views • September 29, 2021
Wow. Wait until you see all of these...It looks like advanced aging or something. Crawling at two weeks? Walking at 3 months? More videos you may want to see:
Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/
VACCINE UTOPIA: EXTERMINATION BEYOND IMAGINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2DjKDduyAoA/
ABORTION CLINIC STAFFER SAYS SHE WILL DROWN A BABY WHO SURVIVES ABORTION IN A JAR OF SOLUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGSjOSPGT3Pn/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Cell Phone Zombies. They just cant put down that phone and pay attention to what they are doing.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YbFMbHMWPbW/
Genocide of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend 3rd Booster Shot - Thousands Already DEAD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkzdKoY2HSLO/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
Customer refuses to pay contractor for his work, Contractor solves problem with a sledge hammer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqd4cHMbyT3Z/
I am the man who EUTHANIZED PEOPLE with Covid19 Protocols. I quit. His testimony (EPIC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtbQl2Zue51g/
She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3TLlKXpA5LL/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Karma - Professor says damn the unvaccinated. Dies 12 days after her third shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4W1Aj93FxV6K/
VACCINE UTOPIA: EXTERMINATION BEYOND IMAGINATION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m2DjKDduyAoA/
ABORTION CLINIC STAFFER SAYS SHE WILL DROWN A BABY WHO SURVIVES ABORTION IN A JAR OF SOLUTION
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGSjOSPGT3Pn/
The vaccinated pandemic baby. Genetically Modified Humans. Quite different. Look at the eyes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kVRrnds8tglp/
Black Eyed Kids, Transhumanism, Gates & Epstein Baby Ranch, Pandemic Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus/
4th grade level school book about touching and sucking each others D*cks. Yes in schools.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/75q5WF3OZaf0/
The Cell Phone Zombies. They just cant put down that phone and pay attention to what they are doing.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YbFMbHMWPbW/
Genocide of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend 3rd Booster Shot - Thousands Already DEAD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkzdKoY2HSLO/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
Customer refuses to pay contractor for his work, Contractor solves problem with a sledge hammer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqd4cHMbyT3Z/
I am the man who EUTHANIZED PEOPLE with Covid19 Protocols. I quit. His testimony (EPIC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtbQl2Zue51g/
She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3TLlKXpA5LL/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
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