The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine 'confirms the defeat' of Russian small landing ships in Crimea.

Judging by the video, the attack was carried out by naval drones.

It is reported that the ships at that moment had a crew and were loaded with armored vehicles, in particular BTR-82.

The number of ships affected is not specified. The media wrote about two.

Adding:

AFU Attack on the Black Sea and Feodosia

🔻In the early morning, Ukrainian formations launched another attack on the Crimean peninsula, following yesterday's unsuccessful attempt to attack Sevastopol. Initially, the AFU planned to target an oil depot in Feodosia using two drones, but the drones were shot down.

▪️ Subsequently, the enemy struck the base of the Black Sea Fleet and the FSB in Chernomorskoe. They tried to hit the barracks with at least one Neptune anti-ship missile, but the missile landed nearby.

▪️ Simultaneously, four unmanned boats entered Uzkaya Bay, targeting the Black Sea Fleet boats stationed there.

▪️ According to preliminary information, there were no casualties among the personnel. However, there is evidence of the enemy using coordinated attacks to divert attention. While everyone anticipated the Neptune missile, enemy boats infiltrated the bay.

🔻The lack of precautionary measures is surprising. Despite nearly two years of active hostilities, there are still no booms in place at the Black Sea Fleet and FSB bases. This has made the Black Sea an attractive target for the AFU.

There are also concerns regarding the defense organization of the northwestern borders of Crimea. It is well-known that many cities on the peninsula have a significant number of pro-Ukrainian citizens who leak information to the enemy and guide them to Russian positions.

The so-called "waiters" continue to operate comfortably, aiding the AFU. Meanwhile, security forces and other organizations still lack the authority to search for and identify them, significantly increasing the risk in this area.

❗️It is crucial to understand why high-speed and maneuverable boats are prioritized during attacks. They are the most effective against enemy boats and landing groups. The loss of even a few such boats would impact the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces and increase the likelihood of air defense landings resuming in Crimea.



