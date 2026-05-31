Genesis 27:1 to 28:22 Issac Blesses Jacob

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Verse by Verse Bible Study on www.thecloudchurch.org through the book of Genesis, covering chapters 27 and 28 from the King James Bible. In these chapters we see the deception of Rebekah and Jacob, and how Jacob receives Isaac's blessing instead of Esau. We also see Jacob traveling in the wilderness on his journey to Padanaram.