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#RebelNews #AviYemini #MelbourneLockdown NO MORE: Thousands march in protest of a THIRD Melbourne lockdown
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130 views • February 13, 2021
#RebelNews #AviYemini #MelbourneLockdown
NO MORE: Thousands march in protest of a THIRD Melbourne lockdown
Forget the fake news; this is what really happened at the protest against Melbourne's third lockdown last night. Full report by Avi Yemini: http://rebelne.ws/3aVDUcw
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
QUOTE ,, The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success. Bruce Feirstein
NO MORE: Thousands march in protest of a THIRD Melbourne lockdown
Forget the fake news; this is what really happened at the protest against Melbourne's third lockdown last night. Full report by Avi Yemini: http://rebelne.ws/3aVDUcw
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGy6uV7yqGWDeUWTZzT3ZEg
QUOTE ,, The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success. Bruce Feirstein
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