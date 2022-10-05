TCR 2022 - Episode 39

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arnis Luks interviews Mark Anderson and Robert Klinck about current events and their political ramifications.
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/mystery-gas-leaks-hit-major-russian-undersea-gas-pipelines-europe-2022-09-27/
https://www.aa.com.tr/en/economy/baltic-pipe-gas-pipeline-officially-opens-to-reduce-dependency-on-russia/2696408
https://gilad.online/writings/2022/3/27/the-prospect-of-peace-and-its-enemies
https://www.middleeasteye.net/big-story/pipelineistan-conspiracy-war-syria-has-never-been-about-gas
https://www.al-monitor.com/originals/2022/09/israeli-natural-gas-revenues-boom
https://group.met.com/en/mind-the-fyouture/mindthefyouture/when-will-fossil-fuels-run-out
https://class-action.org.au
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/26/uk-gbp-pound-falls-usd-dollar/
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/322187.Economics
https://www.dailysignal.com/2016/12/19/the-staggering-campaign-of-liberal-billionaire-george-soros-to-swing-local-prosecutor-elections/
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/08/george-soros-criminal-justice-reform-227519
https://bigthink.com/the-present/yuri-bezmenov/
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Bezmenov_Y-Love_Letter_To_America.pdf