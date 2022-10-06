Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rand Scenario, Jan 2022: How US Can Destroy Germany - Involve It In War W/ Russia (mirrored)
23 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 2 months ago |

Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-

https://youtu.be/G7Es9D-coBE

And, lo & behold, pretty much all that Rand Corp. laid out for the CIA, DNC, State Department, WH has manifested. Links are below.

PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.

Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have

a PayPal account under [email protected]


Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -

neverlosetruth1

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iD...


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...


https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0


https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth


https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth


https://www.businessinsider.com/germa...


https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladity...


https://europeanconservative.com/arti...


https://www.defensenews.com/global/eu...


https://nyadagbladet.se/wp-content/up...

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionsabotagerandrussiaputinukrainegermanybiological weaponswag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskynord streampuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket