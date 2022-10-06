Rand Scenario, Jan 2022: How US Can Destroy Germany - Involve It In War W/ Russia (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/G7Es9D-coBE
And, lo & behold, pretty much all that Rand Corp. laid out for the CIA, DNC, State Department, WH has manifested. Links are below.
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iD...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth
https://www.businessinsider.com/germa...
https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladity...
https://europeanconservative.com/arti...
https://www.defensenews.com/global/eu...
https://nyadagbladet.se/wp-content/up...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.