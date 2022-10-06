Rand Scenario, Jan 2022: How US Can Destroy Germany - Involve It In War W/ Russia (mirrored)

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Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/G7Es9D-coBE
And, lo & behold, pretty much all that Rand Corp. laid out for the CIA, DNC, State Department, WH has manifested. Links are below.
PLEASE REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR UNTRUNCATED LINKS.
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