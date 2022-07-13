Women’s Health: Energy & Vitality at Any Age

Hormones affect every cell in our bodies.



Did you know that women can begin to experience symptoms of hormonal imbalance at many different stages of life? Some common life events that can trigger imbalance include puberty, childbirth, surgery, and menopause.





In this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze discusses the symptoms of hormonal imbalance (low energy, weight gain, anxiety, headaches, premenstrual symptoms, insomnia, joint and muscle aches and pains, etc.) and explains how this can be diagnosed and treated, naturally.





Don’t mask your symptoms with harmful medications that don’t fix the underlying problem! Get to the root of the issue and live the life you deserve to live!





Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.





If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/