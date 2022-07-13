Women’s Health: Energy & Vitality at Any Age

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Hormones affect every cell in our bodies.
Did you know that women can begin to experience symptoms of hormonal imbalance at many different stages of life? Some common life events that can trigger imbalance include puberty, childbirth, surgery, and menopause.
In this week’s podcast, Dr. Hotze discusses the symptoms of hormonal imbalance (low energy, weight gain, anxiety, headaches, premenstrual symptoms, insomnia, joint and muscle aches and pains, etc.) and explains how this can be diagnosed and treated, naturally.
Don’t mask your symptoms with harmful medications that don’t fix the underlying problem! Get to the root of the issue and live the life you deserve to live!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/