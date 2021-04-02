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Nicaragua never required masks or lockdowns and crushed the virus-script
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130 views • April 02, 2021
Ben Swann, April 1, 2021
The country of Nicaragua never instituted a lockdown, never required masks, and yet crushed the Corona virus? Major protests in Germany, Switzerland, and the UK as people are saying 'no' to more lockdowns.
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The country of Nicaragua never instituted a lockdown, never required masks, and yet crushed the Corona virus? Major protests in Germany, Switzerland, and the UK as people are saying 'no' to more lockdowns.
----------------
Support Truth in Media by visiting our sponsors:
Pulse Cellular: Use code "TRUTH" for 10% every plan for life.
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https://truthinmedia.com/brave
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