Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Surrenderness Dream 6-22-23 @ 2:56am
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
140 Subscribers
51 views
Published Thursday

A dream from my lovely Jesus of how we must surrender ourselves to him.

Jeremiah 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address:

PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis Free eBooks Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd Backup YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-

The Jump:

https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Keywords
jesuswillsurrender

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket