The Surrenderness Dream 6-22-23 @ 2:56am

A dream from my lovely Jesus of how we must surrender ourselves to him.

Jeremiah 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.

Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Mailing address:

PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320

For Prayer email:

[email protected]

Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis Free eBooks Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Main YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

2nd Backup YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-

The Jump:

https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb



Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

