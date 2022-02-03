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Nazi Medical Madness - Dan Bidondi Show -- with David Caricco
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86 views • February 03, 2022
Rumble — Dan Bidondi Show Live Rumble Debut Show
Nazi Medical Madness - Spiritual Warfare
With Guest: David Carrico -Host of FOJCRadio & NYSTV Midnight Ride
Exposing the Satanic Cult of the 3rd Reich, Operation Paperclip, IG Farben and Big Pharma's Nazi Eugenics world depopulation (Agenda 2030) plan and much more.
Hosted by: Dan Bidondi
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
The Cutting Edge https://www.youtube.com/c/CuttingEdge101
Dan Bidondi
https://www.youtube.com/user/truthradioshow
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dan Bidondi
https://rumble.com/user/TruthRadioShow
Nazi Medical Madness - Spiritual Warfare
With Guest: David Carrico -Host of FOJCRadio & NYSTV Midnight Ride
Exposing the Satanic Cult of the 3rd Reich, Operation Paperclip, IG Farben and Big Pharma's Nazi Eugenics world depopulation (Agenda 2030) plan and much more.
Hosted by: Dan Bidondi
Subscribe To Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/truthradioshow
Our Backup Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/bionicdanb
Help Support Our Broadcast: PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/danbidondi
CashApp @RealDanBidondi
Venmo @Dan-Bidondi Brighteon
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/truthradioshow
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/TruthRadioShow
Parler Account: https://parler.com/profile/RealDanBidondi
MeWe Account: https://mewe.com/i/real_danbidondi
Facebook Account: https://www.facebook.com/danbidondilive
Rhode Island 2nd Amendment Defenders Task Force https://www.facebook.com/groups/188985728403540
The Nightly News w/Dan Bidondi & The Dan Bidondi Show is brought to you by:
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
http://www.shakeandwakeradio.com/
http://www.beforeitsnews.com/
Special thanks to our sponsors and supporters;
Puritan Defense - http://www.puritandefense.com
Joshua Watts Leather - Anything leather customized & created imaginable https://joshuawattsleather.com/
Cascadia Cutlery http://www.cascadiacutlery.com/
Sugar & Spice Soap Co http://www.sugarandspicesoap.com/
RI Shotokan Karate- Rhode Island's Premier Self-Defense School http://www.rishotokankarate.com/
Subscribe and support Now You See TV Today:
http://www.nystv.org/
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
FOJCRadio
http://www.fojcradio.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
The Cutting Edge https://www.youtube.com/c/CuttingEdge101
Dan Bidondi
https://www.youtube.com/user/truthradioshow
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dan Bidondi
https://rumble.com/user/TruthRadioShow
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