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Biden's Propaganda Speech for Pfizer
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270 views • December 23, 2021
Mary Holland of Children's Health Defense review's Biden's propaganda speech of December 22, 2021. Biden insists that all people must be injected with the experimental genetically modifying Covid drug. He makes no mention of the deaths and injuries the drug is causing. No mention of the obscene amounts of money being made by Big Pharma. No mention of the court cases pending against the mandates. Joe Biden is the #1 salesman for Big Pharma. He mandates that everyone be injected with their drugs, and he buys them in advance with billions of dollars of taxpayer money.
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