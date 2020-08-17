HOW IS THIS STILL SECRET?! Confessions of an Economic Hitman: Evil Secrets of the Federal Reserve

This is going to be BIBLICAL! Take a Deep Dive into the clandestine world of a Financial #HitMan, when it is revealed to you the gory details of how (this interviewee and others employed in positions like his) facilitate the eventual take-down and take-over of entire nation states. Numerous accounts throughout the last several decades are used to inform and describe, in graphic detail, how these Evil Ones reach their end game. During the interview, we lay bare the 3-Step Process that these financial hitmen use to successfully topple government who refuse to institute the policies of the #DeepState Masters. Nearly 100 years after its creation, the power of the U.S. #FederalReserve has never been greater. Markets and governments around the world hold their breath in anticipation of the Fed Chairman's every word, yet the average person knows very little about the most powerful - and #Dangerous - #Financial #DEBT institution on planet earth. Get a #FullBriefing on his AMAZING story in this FANTASTIC documentary series that's sure to have you on the edge of your seat the ENTIRE way

James Red Pills America