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Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer Exposes Child Protective Services Criminality and then ended up executed with her husband
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97 views • January 09, 2020
This ties to this: https://steemit.com/infornationwar/@richq11/the-murder-of-linda-collins-smith-cps-and-the-clinton-foundation
From the above:In a case grimly remenicient of the murders of Sen. Nancy Schaefer of GA and her husband an Arkansas State Senator investigation CPS corruption and abuse was found shot to death outside her home in Pocahontas, AR. One unusual aspect of the murder is that although gunshots were heard by neighbors, nobody bothered to investigate for a couple of days when her partially decomposed body was discovered wrapped in blankets and a tarp. Schaefer's death in 2010 came as she was closing in on CPS corruption in Georgia linking the agency to child sex trafficking. Her death and that of her husband were ruled a murder/suicide and despite the objections of friends and family who knew them and their Christian beliefs well said such a cause of death was out of the question. Schaefer had just gone public with her findings when she was murdered.
CPS and child sex trafficking has become one of governments dirtiest little secrets ever since the Safe Families Protection Act of 1997 signed into law by then president Bill Clinton in which the federal government in effect paid bounties to the states for every child removed from a loving home and put up for adoption... a polite euphemism for the child trafficking pipeline. People have known since Pizzagate broke over two years ago that Washington DC is full of pedophiles, many of them holding high-ranking positions in Government, such as Tony Podesta, ally and close confidante of the Clintons and Obamas. It has also been long suspected that the Clintons and their foundation have been involved in sex trafficking as far back as the Bosnian Conflict. Now it seems that the Clinton Foundation is involved once again- with $27 million missing going to the CF apparently, accomplished through the use of 2 sets of books at CPS.
Coincidently (or not) an Oklahoma lawmaker, State Senator Jonathan Nichols was found shot in his Norman OK home apparently for the same reason... it looks like the deaths could be related- perhaps a case of Clintoncide. Moreover, Hillary's brother Tony Rodham died not long after being subpoenaed to answer questions about emails along with the foundation. This is what's been reported so far:
A verified source close to Collins-Smith told CD Media that she was about to go public with incriminating information on sitting judges in Arkansas, who were involved in taking children from poor women via the Department of Human Services (child protective services) in Arkansas and selling them to wealthy individuals. The source also disclosed that Collins-Smith believed the perpetrators were using illegal aliens to facilitate the crimes which included murdering the mothers of the stolen children.
If the mothers of stolen children are targets, certainly a former senator who was about to go public with disclosures about corruption and murder for hire in government would certainly be a likely target. Collins-Smith was also instrumental in passage of Act 922 in the Arkansas Legislature which requires an online course in human trafficking to obtain a Class A commercial drivers license, she has been an advocate for trafficking victims all along. There are some aspects of the Collins-Smith case that look very fishy including the fact that the Judge has already sealed all documents involved:
“Third Judicial District Court Judge Harold Erwin issued an order sealing the documents and statements obtained by police during the pendency of this investigation.”
Prosecuting Attorney Henry H. Boyce
https://www.kait8.com/2019/06/05/former-state-senator-linda-collins-smith-found-dead-gunshot-wound/
So the question is, why is there no docket number for a filing given to us by our contact and why has it been reported as being filed?
Our deduction is that state police do not plan to fully investigate because they know the identity of the killers.
From the above:In a case grimly remenicient of the murders of Sen. Nancy Schaefer of GA and her husband an Arkansas State Senator investigation CPS corruption and abuse was found shot to death outside her home in Pocahontas, AR. One unusual aspect of the murder is that although gunshots were heard by neighbors, nobody bothered to investigate for a couple of days when her partially decomposed body was discovered wrapped in blankets and a tarp. Schaefer's death in 2010 came as she was closing in on CPS corruption in Georgia linking the agency to child sex trafficking. Her death and that of her husband were ruled a murder/suicide and despite the objections of friends and family who knew them and their Christian beliefs well said such a cause of death was out of the question. Schaefer had just gone public with her findings when she was murdered.
CPS and child sex trafficking has become one of governments dirtiest little secrets ever since the Safe Families Protection Act of 1997 signed into law by then president Bill Clinton in which the federal government in effect paid bounties to the states for every child removed from a loving home and put up for adoption... a polite euphemism for the child trafficking pipeline. People have known since Pizzagate broke over two years ago that Washington DC is full of pedophiles, many of them holding high-ranking positions in Government, such as Tony Podesta, ally and close confidante of the Clintons and Obamas. It has also been long suspected that the Clintons and their foundation have been involved in sex trafficking as far back as the Bosnian Conflict. Now it seems that the Clinton Foundation is involved once again- with $27 million missing going to the CF apparently, accomplished through the use of 2 sets of books at CPS.
Coincidently (or not) an Oklahoma lawmaker, State Senator Jonathan Nichols was found shot in his Norman OK home apparently for the same reason... it looks like the deaths could be related- perhaps a case of Clintoncide. Moreover, Hillary's brother Tony Rodham died not long after being subpoenaed to answer questions about emails along with the foundation. This is what's been reported so far:
A verified source close to Collins-Smith told CD Media that she was about to go public with incriminating information on sitting judges in Arkansas, who were involved in taking children from poor women via the Department of Human Services (child protective services) in Arkansas and selling them to wealthy individuals. The source also disclosed that Collins-Smith believed the perpetrators were using illegal aliens to facilitate the crimes which included murdering the mothers of the stolen children.
If the mothers of stolen children are targets, certainly a former senator who was about to go public with disclosures about corruption and murder for hire in government would certainly be a likely target. Collins-Smith was also instrumental in passage of Act 922 in the Arkansas Legislature which requires an online course in human trafficking to obtain a Class A commercial drivers license, she has been an advocate for trafficking victims all along. There are some aspects of the Collins-Smith case that look very fishy including the fact that the Judge has already sealed all documents involved:
“Third Judicial District Court Judge Harold Erwin issued an order sealing the documents and statements obtained by police during the pendency of this investigation.”
Prosecuting Attorney Henry H. Boyce
https://www.kait8.com/2019/06/05/former-state-senator-linda-collins-smith-found-dead-gunshot-wound/
So the question is, why is there no docket number for a filing given to us by our contact and why has it been reported as being filed?
Our deduction is that state police do not plan to fully investigate because they know the identity of the killers.
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