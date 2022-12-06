Create New Account
Top 10 Budget Friendly Stocking Stuffers For Homesteaders and Off Grid Camping
131 views
Luptopia
Published 19 hours ago |

These are items we use everyday while living off grid. If you need a low cost gift for a homesteader, camper or hiker check these out. Most of these items can be found at the website Temu for 1/2 the prices listed here.
Please use our link to sign up for a Temu account - https://share.temu.com/mPfcyIFVlB?refer_share_id=x7mnxk597hc218xwy1n2vk3qxyt4cl8o&refer_share_channel=system_share

 Electric Lighter Amazon $9.50 https://amzn.to/3VB3wS7

 Fan /Light/ Power (WE LOVE THIS THING) $20 - https://amzn.to/3FaBDZU

 Wood Stove Fan - https://amzn.to/3P4K3Xk

 Rechargeable Hand Warmer $20 - https://amzn.to/3P7wKp3

 Solar Power Bank $21.50 - https://amzn.to/3P3tIT1

Ring Light $19 - https://amzn.to/3FaC5rc

 Camp Shower - $45 (this price went up since I got it) - https://amzn.to/3Fxua8E

 Quality Old School Stanley Thermos $25 - https://amzn.to/3PkR9HH

 Immersion Heater Coils - $21 - https://amzn.to/3FviVh6

 5 Gallon Electric Pump - $13.50 - https://amzn.to/3P3xko3

5 Gallon Manual Pump - $24 - https://amzn.to/3FsAr5D

 Water Bottle Set $13.50 - https://amzn.to/3Be7OXi

 7 Watt Reptile Heating Pad - https://amzn.to/3Y5Pr0O

 600 Watt Bluetti EB3A - $210 (with coupon) - https://amzn.to/3BexCT4

