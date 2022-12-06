Top 10 Budget Friendly Stocking Stuffers For Homesteaders and Off Grid Camping

These are items we use everyday while living off grid. If you need a low cost gift for a homesteader, camper or hiker check these out.
Most of these items can be found at the website Temu for 1/2 the prices listed here.
Electric Lighter Amazon $9.50 https://amzn.to/3VB3wS7
Fan /Light/ Power (WE LOVE THIS THING) $20 - https://amzn.to/3FaBDZU
Wood Stove Fan - https://amzn.to/3P4K3Xk
Rechargeable Hand Warmer $20 - https://amzn.to/3P7wKp3
Solar Power Bank $21.50 - https://amzn.to/3P3tIT1
Ring Light $19 - https://amzn.to/3FaC5rc
Camp Shower - $45 (this price went up since I got it) - https://amzn.to/3Fxua8E
Quality Old School Stanley Thermos $25 - https://amzn.to/3PkR9HH
Immersion Heater Coils - $21 - https://amzn.to/3FviVh6
5 Gallon Electric Pump - $13.50 - https://amzn.to/3P3xko3
5 Gallon Manual Pump - $24 - https://amzn.to/3FsAr5D
Water Bottle Set $13.50 - https://amzn.to/3Be7OXi
7 Watt Reptile Heating Pad - https://amzn.to/3Y5Pr0O
600 Watt Bluetti EB3A - $210 (with coupon) - https://amzn.to/3BexCT4
