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JABBED AUSTRALIAN PARLIAMENT MEMBER WHO IS PUSHING FOR VAX PASSPORT HAS COME DOWN WITH BELLS PALSY.
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161 views • September 01, 2021
What comes around...Satan Eats his own. And this dude is due for his second dose the 30th of August (today). Be sure to run down and get it! Source: Del Bigtree. Other videos you may want to take a look at:
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
What a man found when he did a search in VAERS for "Abnormal Behavior"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SY2s7w2tY9vC/
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