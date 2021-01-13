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Remote Control Rock Crawlers at Bro's.
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30 views • January 13, 2021
First upload to Brighteon. Still fine tuning the settings, more of a test upload than anything. Please comment to let me know how it comes through. Thanks!
Bro of mine set up a great RC Rock Crawler course on his property and invited a couple people to bring out their rigs for an afternoon. Much fun was had by all. In these crazy times it is so important to enjoy life
Bro of mine set up a great RC Rock Crawler course on his property and invited a couple people to bring out their rigs for an afternoon. Much fun was had by all. In these crazy times it is so important to enjoy life
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