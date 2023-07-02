Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Burning cars and fireworks amid violent protests in Colombes over teen shooting
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
331 Subscribers
88 views
Published a day ago

Burning cars and fireworks amid violent protests in Colombes over teen shooting


Parisian suburb of Colombes sees burning garbage bins and cars fill the streets as France in gripped by fourth night of unrest over deadly police shooting of a teen


Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/RTnews


Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/RT_com

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket