Burning cars and fireworks amid violent protests in Colombes over teen shooting
Parisian suburb of Colombes sees burning garbage bins and cars fill the streets as France in gripped by fourth night of unrest over deadly police shooting of a teen
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/RT_com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.